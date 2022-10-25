Phase one of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park is now open after years of construction

WEDNESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — Long known as the birthplace of San Antonio, efforts to revitalize San Pedro Creek are well underway with the first phase now complete. Phase one of the multi-year $300-million project was completed earlier this month. Completion of phase one was celebrated with the opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park.

The San Pedro Creek project is a collaboration between several city and county stakeholders. According to the San Pedro Creek website, the creek is an investment in history, nature, and local art.

Originally an old concrete ditch to divert flood waters, has evolved to phase one of the project and is now a marvel of landscape and public art. The last three phases are hoped to be completed by 2023 .

What were the problems that arose in creating the San Pedro Creek crossing? What’s the history of this area? How long did it take to build? What do the next three phases look like?

Guests:

Derek Boese, San Antonio River Authority General Manager

San Antonio River Authority General Manager Joyce Slocum, president and CEO of Texas Public Radio

president and CEO of Texas Public Radio Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 , email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource .

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, October 26

