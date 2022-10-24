Writer Andy Borowitz argues that modern-day American politics is wrought with opinionated falsehoods

TUESDAY on "The Source" — For much of the 21st century, the public’s trust in the government has remained low . More than 60% of Americans believe that the political candidates that run for office only run to serve personal interests.

For more than 20 years, Andy Borowitz has been writing satirical articles about American politics in The Borowitz Report. In his new book Profiles of Ignorance, he warns that ignorant politicians are everywhere and questions how they influence the country.

What trends in the past two decades have American politicians perpetuated? What has led civic dialogue to become uncivil discourse? Is there any hope for the future of American politics?

Guest: Andy Borowitz, comedian, satirist and author of "Profiles in Ignorance: How America's Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber"

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, October 25.