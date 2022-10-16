The U.S Supreme Court on the verge of cutting more of the 1965 Voting Rights Act

MONDAY at noon on "The Source" — The 1965 Voting Rights Act could further be dismantled. Opening arguments to dismantle Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act have been heard. If the Supreme Court votes in favor, this could limit further protections for racial minorities from discrimination in voting.

What rights could be taken away? How did this case get to the Supreme Court? How can it be stopped? Who argued in front of the Supreme Court?

Guest: Jeanine Abrams McLean, Ph.D., evolutionary biologist, president of Fair Count , a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, founded by Stacey Abrams

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, October 17.

