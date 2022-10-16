© 2022 Texas Public Radio
The U.S Supreme Court on the verge of cutting more of the 1965 Voting Rights Act

Published October 16, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT
Nationwide March For Voting Rights
/
A sign at the flagship event of a nationwide march for voting rights on the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington. Partcipating individuals and organizations demand an end to the filibuster and passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the For the People act to ensure federal protection of the right to vote. The event is sponsored by the Drum Major Institute, March On, SEIU, National Action Network, and Future Coalition, and has more than 225 partner organizations. (Photo by Allison Bailey/NurPhoto)NO USE FRANCE

MONDAY at noon on "The Source" — The 1965 Voting Rights Act could further be dismantled. Opening arguments to dismantle Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act have been heard. If the Supreme Court votes in favor, this could limit further protections for racial minorities from discrimination in voting.

What rights could be taken away? How did this case get to the Supreme Court? How can it be stopped? Who argued in front of the Supreme Court?

Guest: Jeanine Abrams McLean, Ph.D., evolutionary biologist, president of Fair Count, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, founded by Stacey Abrams

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, October 17.

