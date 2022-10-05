Modesty laws under fire after young woman lost her life to them

THURSDAY at 12:30 on "The Source" — The death of Mahsa Amini has sparked outrage throughout Iran. The 22-year-old woman visited Tehran with her family in mid-September. Iran’s morality police detained her for violating the region’s conservative dress code requirements for women.

Amini’s family alleges that the morality police beat her to death . The government denies such claims. It explained that Amini died of a heart attack . These conflicting narratives and her death have resulted in widespread protests .

Will these protests lead to change? What are young Iranians asking for? Could this be the end of religious rule in Iran? How are young women protesting Amini’s death?

Guest: Rosa Rad, pro bono coordinator for the Immigration Justice Campaign at the American Immigration Council

