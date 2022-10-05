© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Modesty laws under fire after young woman lost her life to them

Published October 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT
EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on their ability to film or take pictures in Tehran A protester raises her hand during a pro-reform demonstration in central Tehran July 9, 2009. Riot police fired in the air to disperse pro-reform demonstrators in central Tehran on Thursday, nearly four weeks after a disputed election triggered mass protests across Iran, a witness said. REUTERS/via Your View (IRAN CONFLICT POLITICS IMAGES OF THE DAY)

THURSDAY at 12:30 on "The Source" — The death of Mahsa Amini has sparked outrage throughout Iran. The 22-year-old woman visited Tehran with her family in mid-September. Iran’s morality police detained her for violating the region’s conservative dress code requirements for women.

Amini’s family alleges that the morality police beat her to death. The government denies such claims. It explained that Amini died of a heart attack. These conflicting narratives and her death have resulted in widespread protests.

Will these protests lead to change? What are young Iranians asking for? Could this be the end of religious rule in Iran? How are young women protesting Amini’s death?

Guest: Rosa Rad, pro bono coordinator for the Immigration Justice Campaign at the American Immigration Council

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, October 6

