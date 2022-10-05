Modesty laws under fire after young woman lost her life to them
THURSDAY at 12:30 on "The Source" — The death of Mahsa Amini has sparked outrage throughout Iran. The 22-year-old woman visited Tehran with her family in mid-September. Iran’s morality police detained her for violating the region’s conservative dress code requirements for women.
Amini’s family alleges that the morality police beat her to death. The government denies such claims. It explained that Amini died of a heart attack. These conflicting narratives and her death have resulted in widespread protests.
Will these protests lead to change? What are young Iranians asking for? Could this be the end of religious rule in Iran? How are young women protesting Amini’s death?
Guest: Rosa Rad, pro bono coordinator for the Immigration Justice Campaign at the American Immigration Council
"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.
*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, October 6