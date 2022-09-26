Parents panicked after false reports of school shooting; staff, SAPD praised for response

TUESDAY on "The Source" — Last week, local law enforcement responded to false reports of an active shooter at Jefferson High School. After notice was given, some parents rushed to the school on high alert. Many of the them were angry, visibly upset and frightened because their children were not released.

While the school was in lockdown, May’s Uvalde school shooting was at the forefront of many of the parents’ minds. Subsequently, tensions ran high between parents and officers with the San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Independent School District.

Despite the anger from the parents, San Antonio Independent School District has praised the quick reactions and work done by SAPD and the district’s teachers and staff.

SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino has since released a statement pledging to increase communication with families to keep them informed of the latest events.

What is SAISD’s lockdown procedure? What’s needed to build trust between responding law enforcement and families? How will SAISD improve communication between staff, law enforcement and parents? What plans are in place in the event of an actual school shooting?

