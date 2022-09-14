More than 200 projects, and a $1 billion budget for the San Antonio River flood plan

WEDNESDAY at noon on "The Source" — The San Antonio Regional Flood Planning Group has a draft plan to help manage flooding in the 16-county region affected by the San Antonio River Basin.

The draft flood control plan currently consists of more than 200 projects with a $1 billion price tag. Over the next few months, the regional planning group will hold several public meetings where residents can gain insight and voice any comments.

The final flood mitigation plan will be submitted to the Texas Water Board in January. Implementation is expected in 2024.

What should residents of San Antonio know about the flood plan? What projects does the draft plan consist of? How and when will it be implemented?

What research has gone into creating this plan? How are current flood control plans incorporated into this regional plan? How will these projects be funded?

Nefi Garza, chairman of the San Antonio Regional Flood Planning Group

Derek Boese, general manager for the San Antonio River Authority

