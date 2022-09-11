Adult friendships after the pandemic are difficult to maintain, new research on the science of attachment can help

MONDAY on "The Source" —Close friendships in Americans have declined in the past several decades . The pandemic has made it difficult to maintain friendships for American adults. A study has shown that there is a correlation between those who experience loneliness and worsening health problems.

In the book “Platonic: How the Science of Attachment can Help You Make — and Keep — Friends,” Marisa Franco explains her research into the creation of platonic friendships. She argues that it is possible to make new friends at any age and that it is essential.

Do friendships still happen organically? How can adults make friendships? Why is it hard as adults to make friendships? What are the best practices for making friends in a post-pandemic world?

