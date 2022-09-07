More than 50% of Americans have election deniers on their ballot

TUESDAY on "The Source" — False information about the 2020 election still continues to spread. Denial of the 2020 election was one of the root causes for the Jan. 6 insurrection .

Now, according to new information, more than half of Americans have election deniers on their ballot for the November election. These false claims about the 2020 election have caused anti-voter laws to be passed, and mistrust in the process.

What is the greatest threat to American democracy? How can we protect democracy for future generations? How can we promote free and fair elections?

Guest: David Pepper, lawyer, political activist, former elected official, author of "Laboratories of Autocracy: A Wake-up Call from Behind the Lines"

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, August 24.

