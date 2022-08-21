Pay increase for San Antonio Metro Health, energy credit proposed in the new city budget

MONDAY on "The Source" — The City of San Antonio’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 was presented to city council earlier this month. This year the city is noticeably flush with cash due to revenue from CPS Energy.

The question before council now is how to use the surplus of funds. Some council members want the excess to be directly distributed to CPS Energy customers through an energy bill credit in October. Other members believe that the credit isn’t the best use of funds, instead suggesting to spend the money to weatherize homes for a long-term solution.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District also saw an increase in its planned budget. Staffing has been particularly difficult for the health department since the onset of the pandemic. The departmental budget increase is planned to add $2 more to hourly wages.

What does the proposed budget for the new fiscal year mean for the citizens of San Antonio? How will the tax credit on the CPS Energy bill be distributed?

What are San Antonio residents’ priorities for the city’s 2023 budget? How will community feedback be considered and incorporated into the process?

Guests:



Eric Walsh , city manager of San Antonio

, city manager of San Antonio María Villagómez , deputy city manager of San Antonio

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, August 22.

