Special Report: Line in the Land

MONDAY on "The Source" — When 16,000 Haitians arrived in Del Rio, Texas in September 2021, the humanitarian crisis made international headlines. But the unlikely spectacle at the Texas-Mexico border was just a glimpse of an immigration journey like no other – one that extends more than 10,000 miles, from the rubble of the 2010 Haitian earthquake, through South America… all the way to Del Rio and across the US.

In this special report, Texas Public Radio and the Houston Chronicle explore the human story behind this Haitian odyssey, along with the seismic forces at play – immigration policies, U.S.-Haiti relations and the unfulfilled promise to rebuild Haiti.

Tune in to Texas Public Radio news/talk stations August 8th at 12 noon or 7pm to hear a special broadcast of this report.

Listen to the full Line in the Land limited series podcast here.

