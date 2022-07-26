Teens, young adults among most vulnerable populations impacted by fall of Roe

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — Every 22 minutes, a baby is born to a teen in Texas. According to the Centers for Disease Control , Texas is in the top 10 states for teen pregnancy numbers. Pregnancy and birth are significant contributors to high school dropout rates. Only about 50% of teen mothers receive a high school diploma.

In November 2020 , for the first time in more than two decades, the State Board of Education adopted a new minimum curriculum that guides sex education in Texas. Many students and educators say that there is still a lot that hasn’t been covered.

What does teen pregnancy look like now with the overturning of Roe v. Wade? Are the revised curriculum standards enough for young Texans?

Has there been an increase in teen pregnancy? What impact will the fall of federal protections for the right to abortion have on sexually active teens?

Teen pregnancy was already a significant issue in Texas, but now what happens with education, advocacy, awareness and research?

Jennifer Biundo , director of Policy and Data for The Texas Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 , email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource .

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, July 27.

