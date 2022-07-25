The price of both renting and owning a home increases — creating a shortage

There is a nationwide housing shortage due in part to inflation. Rent prices have also risen as the cost of raw materials to build homes. This combination often prices first time homebuyers out of the market.

The price of homes has increased 30% in the past two years, and rent has risen more than $2,000 a month all across the U.S. for the first time ever. In 2021, prices increased by 18.2% across the U.S.

Nonprofit organizations that assist with building affordable homes are also feeling the impact. How does Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio work with families to achieve home ownership? What obstacles have they faced since the onset of the pandemic?

Later on “The Source,” FRONTLINE and Retro Report’s document “Facing Eviction” takes a deep look into families that struggled to keep their homes during the pandemic, despite a federal ban on evictions.

What other factors have led to the nation’s housing crisis? What does this mean for the future of nonprofits helping build and enter into affordable homes?

Has there been a greater need for services from home building nonprofits since in recent months?

FRONTLINE and Retro Report’s "Facing Eviction" premieres Tuesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. on KLRN. The film will also be available to stream on pbs.org/frontline, YouTube and in the PBS Video App.

Guests:



Stephanie Wiese, CFRE, vice president of Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio

vice president of Becca Halbert, assistant vice president of Community Relations for Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio

assistant vice president of Community Relations for Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio Bonnie Bertram , senior producer at Retro Report; writer and producer of FRONTLINE and Retro Report’s “ Facing Eviction ”

*This interview was recorded on Monday, July 25.