The Source

The price of both renting and owning a home increases — creating a shortage

Published July 25, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT
FL_FacingEviction_SignatureImage.jpg
Retro Report/FRONTLINE (PBS)
/
Dallas Constables oversee movers carrying out an eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic. December 16, 2020.

There is a nationwide housing shortage due in part to inflation. Rent prices have also risen as the cost of raw materials to build homes. This combination often prices first time homebuyers out of the market.

The price of homes has increased 30% in the past two years, and rent has risen more than $2,000 a month all across the U.S. for the first time ever. In 2021, prices increased by 18.2% across the U.S.

Nonprofit organizations that assist with building affordable homes are also feeling the impact. How does Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio work with families to achieve home ownership? What obstacles have they faced since the onset of the pandemic?

Later on “The Source,” FRONTLINE and Retro Report’s document “Facing Eviction” takes a deep look into families that struggled to keep their homes during the pandemic, despite a federal ban on evictions.

What other factors have led to the nation’s housing crisis? What does this mean for the future of nonprofits helping build and enter into affordable homes?

Has there been a greater need for services from home building nonprofits since in recent months?

FRONTLINE and Retro Report’s "Facing Eviction" premieres Tuesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. on KLRN. The film will also be available to stream on pbs.org/frontline, YouTube and in the PBS Video App.

Guests:

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Monday, July 25.

The Source
