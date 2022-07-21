The legal perils of life in post-Roe Texas

THURSDAY on "The Source" — It’s been almost a month since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade – ending the right to abortion in the nation.

It was murky at first what this exactly meant – especially here in Texas. And things are still coming into focus. Some doctors, hospitals and pharmacies are reluctant to provide legitimate health care and medication because of their fear of Texas' anti-abortion laws.

And Texas anti-abortion conservatives aren’t satisfied with the overturning of Roe. They are looking to enact stronger measures to shut down access to abortion. There are lawsuits and threats of new crackdown laws coming in the next legislative session – taking aim at doctors, hospitals, activists, donors and employers.

Meanwhile, is Texas ready for more children born that need public services with an already underfunded and overwhelmed broken foster care system?

What’s next in post-Roe Texas?

What's next in post-Roe Texas?

