Chronic air pollution in Harris County is one example of environmental inequality in Texas
An in-depth investigation by Public Health Watch, found that chronic air pollution from oil refineries and petrochemical plants is disproportionately impacting low-income residents in Harris County.
The investigation uncovered reports from Environment Texas and the Environmental Integrity Project that Texan polluters are hardly fined.
Harris County is not the only location where pollution inequality affects Texans who are low-income. Environmental injustice can be found in almost every city with different contaminants that can lead to a wide array of health complications.
What can we learn from this instance of environmental injustice in Harris County? What are the long-term effects of exposure to petrochemicals?
When is the term environmental racism applicable? What is the relationship between the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the EPA?
What amount of recourse is available for communities to fight back against corporate and industrial pollution? What are the challenges of monitoring pollutants?
Guests:
- David Leffler, reporter for Public Health Watch
- Savanna Strott, reporter for Public Health Watch
- Robert Bullard, Ph.D., distinguished professor of Urban Planning & Environmental Policy and founding director of The Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice at Texas Southern University
- Jonathan Fombonne, first assistant, Office of Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee
- Juan Flores, community air monitoring program manager at Air Alliance Houston
*This interview was recorded on Thursday, July 7.