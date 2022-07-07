© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The Source

Chronic air pollution in Harris County is one example of environmental inequality in Texas

Published July 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT
Ian Montgomery from Pixabay
https://bit.ly/3kxkSi1

An in-depth investigation by Public Health Watch, found that chronic air pollution from oil refineries and petrochemical plants is disproportionately impacting low-income residents in Harris County.

The investigation uncovered reports from Environment Texas and the Environmental Integrity Project that Texan polluters are hardly fined.

Harris County is not the only location where pollution inequality affects Texans who are low-income. Environmental injustice can be found in almost every city with different contaminants that can lead to a wide array of health complications.

What can we learn from this instance of environmental injustice in Harris County? What are the long-term effects of exposure to petrochemicals?

When is the term environmental racism applicable? What is the relationship between the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the EPA?

What amount of recourse is available for communities to fight back against corporate and industrial pollution? What are the challenges of monitoring pollutants?

Guests:

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Thursday, July 7.

