Food prices are the highest in decades due to inflation

MONDAY on "The Source" — The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has impacted food prices globally . Food prices are at the highest in decades .

The U.S. Food of Agriculture forecasts in a report that all food prices are predicted to increase between 6.5 and 7.5%.

The report said that restaurant purchases increased 0.6% in April 2022, and 7.2% higher than in April 2021. The purchase price of food from grocery stores increased 1.3% from March 2022 to April 2022 and was 10.8% higher than in April 2021.

Inflation on food prices is affecting food banks as they struggle to keep up with demand to help feed families experiencing food insecurity. The Texas Research-to-Policy Collaboration reported that Texas households that are experiencing food insecurities increased from 13% in December 2018 to 22% in June 2021.

Which grocery items are affected the most? How can households minimize food spending? How can the community help local food banks? How much money should a household spend on food per week?

Will the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continue to affect food prices?

Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas

Russell Boening, president of the Texas Farm Bureau, farms and ranches in Wilson County

Mike Mitchell, director of policy and research at the Groundwork Collaborative

