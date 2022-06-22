© 2020 Texas Public Radio
What would a post-Roe America look like?

Published June 22, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT
The fate of Roe v. Wade continues to weigh in the balance as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to make a decision on the future of the federal right to an abortion.

In May, a leaked draft opinion was obtained by Politico. The draft states that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Strict abortion bans have already been signed across the U.S.. In Texas, SB8, also known as the “Heartbeat Bill,” bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. Oklahoma signed one of the strictest abortion bills, HB 4327, criminalizing people seeking abortion during any time of pregnancy. The only exception is in the event of a medical emergency in saving a mother’s life.

The possible overturn of Roe v. Wade could also affect reproductive technology as well as other fertility treatments.

What would a post-Roe America look like? How has abortion access changed since SB8’s implementation in Texas? How are anti-abortion advocates preparing for the potential repeal of Roe?

How else will the possible overturn of Roe vs. Wade affect reproductive rights? What other medical procedures are at risk if Roe is overturned?

Guests:

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Wednesday, June 22.

