What is the physical and psychological toll on gun violence in America?

TUESDAY on "The Source" — The rise in gun violence , especially mass shootings , have left many in the U.S. feeling worry, stress, and cynicism that gun violence will ever be resolved in this country.

Survivors, medical field experts who treated the victims, the victims' families of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and in Uvalde, Texas, testified in front of a U.S. House Committee on gun violence. Though there are now talks on new possible gun laws, the psychological and physical effects of gun violence will stay with the survivors and the victims’ families for a long time.

Survivor Miah Cerrillo detailed her traumatic experience hiding from the gunman in her classmate’s blood to survive, and expressing her fears of another school shooting.

It’s been five years since the Sutherland Springs church shooting and one of the survivors, 10-year-old Ryland Ward, is on his 31st surgery and suffers from post traumatic stress disorder after surviving the tragedy that took the lives of 26 people.

The most recent shooting after Robb Elementary, was at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma . It marked the 233rd mass shooting in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. As of Sunday, the U.S. has experienced at least 243 mass shootings in just over 22 weeks .

What is the psychological impact of dealing with mental and physical wounds? What does the long term recovery look like after these shootings?

What is the financial cost of dealing with a gunshot wound? What family healthcare plans are there to assist with traumatic recovery?

Guests:



Carolyn Yocum, health care team director for the U.S. Government Accountability Office

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, June 14.