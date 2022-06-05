Two countries, one rebellion and the beginnings of the Mexican Revolution are explored in the book ‘Bad Mexicans’

MONDAY on "The Source" —The storied history of the magonistas - a group of rebels who started the 1910 Mexican Revolution from the United States - have been long overlooked and untold until now.

Author Kelly Lytle Hernández takes a look back at the frontlines of the magonistas who influenced a revolution that created the Mexican-American population, threatened to oust Mexico’s dictator, Porfirio Díaz, and forever changed the political landscape.

The magonistas consisted of journalists, miners, migrant workers, and others, who organized thousands of Mexican workers for their cause.

Several places in Texas were part of the history of magonistas - including San Antonio.

Why has the history of the magonistas been ignored until now? How does their story change the outlook of history? What can we learn from this previously untold history?