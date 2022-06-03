© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
thesource_Post2.png
The Source

Renewed focus on school resource officers and gun control legislation after Uvalde massacre

Published June 3, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Robb Elementary.jpg
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
Texas Public Radio

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the number of school shootings with injuries or fatalities has increased steadily.

Last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary renewed debates about gun control legislation and campus safety.

Some details about the timeline of events, the whereabouts of the school resource officer, and general school safety questions remain unknown to the public.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is expected to release a report about their investigation of the school shooting and police response on Friday.

What is the role of a school resource officer? Are more school resource officers needed per campus? What safety precautions would parents like to see enacted at their child’s school? How much community input is involved in school safety measures?

Guests:

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Thursday, June 2.

The Source
Stay Connected