Debates over gun control legislation renew after recent mass shootings

A gunman made his way through Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with an AR-15 killing 19 students and two teachers, making it Texas’ deadliest shooting at an elementary school in the state.

The Uvalde gunman, Salvador Ramos, was able to legally purchase two AR-15 style rifles and a significant amount of ammunition for his 18th birthday in May.

Ramos’ young age has spurred more talks of raising the purchasing age of high powered firearms to 21 in Texas.

What laws in Texas made it possible for an 18-year-old to purchase two AR-15 style weapons? Should the purchasing age for any style of gun be 21? Where do federal law and Texas law differ?

Guests:



Kiah Collier, reporter with ProPublica and The Texas Tribune's investigative unit

Scott Braddock, journalist and political analyst, editor of the Quorum Report and co-host of the Texas Take podcast

*This interview was recorded on Thursday, June 2.