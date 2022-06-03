© 2020 Texas Public Radio
thesource_Post2.png
The Source

Debates over gun control legislation renew after recent mass shootings

Published June 3, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT
ammunition-gun.jpg

A gunman made his way through Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with an AR-15 killing 19 students and two teachers, making it Texas’ deadliest shooting at an elementary school in the state.

The Uvalde gunman, Salvador Ramos, was able to legally purchase two AR-15 style rifles and a significant amount of ammunition for his 18th birthday in May.

Ramos’ young age has spurred more talks of raising the purchasing age of high powered firearms to 21 in Texas.

What laws in Texas made it possible for an 18-year-old to purchase two AR-15 style weapons? Should the purchasing age for any style of gun be 21? Where do federal law and Texas law differ?

Guests:

*This interview was recorded on Thursday, June 2.

