George Floyd is known worldwide for his death, but how did he live and what can we learn from the life he led?

TUESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — George Floyd’s death caused an outrage around the world and a call to action to challenge the systematic racism in the justice system. Many people have seen the footage of Floyd’s death, but they may not know how he lived. A new book "His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice" explores the life George Floyd led.

In their biography of Floyd, authors Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa reveal the systematic racism that would follow Floyd throughout his life and eventually shape his legacy. Floyd faced inequitable issues that others still face today in the areas of housing, education and healthcare.

Where do George Floyd’s roots trace back to? How did George Floyd live his life? What was his life like in North Carolina? What were his beliefs? How often did Floyd encounter racism? What can we learn from Floyd’s life rather than his death?

Where are we two years after 2020's summer of racial reckoning? Has the nation’s demand for change been answered?

Guests:



"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, May 31.