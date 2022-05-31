FRONTLINE and the Star Tribune explore the death of George Floyd and the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin

TUESDAY at noon on "The Source" — There has been a long history of racial tension between police and the Black community, oftentimes ending in the deaths of Black people. The tragic death of George Floyd sparked outrage throughout the Minneapolis community and around the world. Though there appeared to be some justice for Floyd in the trial and murder conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin, the struggle for police accountability and reform continues.

What did the documentary uncover? Were there conflicting reports? Has the justice system improved since the death of George Floyd? How can police departments improve the treatment of people of color?

FRONTLINE and the Star Tribune’s "Police on Trial" was produced in association with the Center for Asian American Media and is supported by The WNET Group’s Exploring Hate initiative. “Police on Trial” premieres Tuesday, May 31, at 9 p.m. Central on PBS stations and will be available to stream on PBS.org/frontline, YouTube and in the PBS Video App.

Guest: Mike Shum , journalist and director of Police on Trial a FRONTLINE documentary

