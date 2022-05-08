A FRONTLINE investigation brings new information on the fossil fuel industry and the early research on climate change in a three-part series

MONDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — As gas prices soar, fossil fuel may lead to disastrous outcomes. That’s according to the UN Environment Programme.

A new report shows the impact of climate change on the ecosystem, the vulnerabilities to the natural world and humans.

Russell Gold, supervising consultant for The Power of Big Oil a FRONTLINE documentary, discusses FRONTLINE’s investigation on the role fossil fuel has played for decades, the industry’s early research on climate change, the efforts to stall climate policy and the lengths the fossil fuel industry took to delay the transition into renewable energy in a three-part series.

What did early research of climate change reveal? What does the fossil fuel industry hope to achieve by pushing back against the transition to renewable energy?

Guest: Russell Gold, investigative business journalist and senior editor at Texas Monthly, supervising consultant of the FRONTLINE documentary "The Power of Big Oil"

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, May 9.