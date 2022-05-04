Bexar County homeowners set to protest increased property appraisals

THURSDAY on "The Source" — This year, the value of the average home increased 23.2%, according to the Bexar County Appraisal District.

Spring appraisal notices were sent out to homeowners in April to those whose home values are over $1,000 or more, and many homeowners are shocked that San Antonio’s property values have skyrocketed. San Antonio officials have been trying to fill complaints about the high rise in property taxes.

The city has been growing at a fast rate the past several years and is seeing supply fall short of housing demand.

As the May 16 deadline approaches for homeowners to send in protest applications for their proposed 2022 appraisals with the Bexar County Appraisal District, many people are left with questions on if or how to proceed with the process.

How does the Bexar County Appraisal District estimate the value of homes? What do homeowners need to know about property tax appraisals?

What are homeowners' rights? What is the process of appealing their proposed 2022 appraisals with the Bexar County Appraisal District?

When is the best time to bring in a consultant? What happens when an agreement is not reached?

What are some exemptions for homeowners? How many exemptions are homeowners allowed? How can homeowners apply for property tax exemptions?

