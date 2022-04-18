The fraught history and modern-day balance between privacy and First Amendment freedoms

MONDAY on "The Source" — Throughout history and in the modern age, an individual's right to privacy and First Amendment freedoms are often at odds.

In her new book, a legal expert explores the surprising history of privacy in American law and society, and suggests that past mistakes can teach us how to better balance privacy and First Amendment freedoms today.

The author asks: Should everyone have privacy in their personal lives? Can privacy exist in a public place? Is there a right to be forgotten even in the United States? Is it too late to get control of data privacy?

Where should we draw the line between an individual’s right to privacy and the public’s right to know?

Guest: Amy Gajda, professor of law at Tulane University and author of the new book "Seek and Hide: The Tangled History of the Right to Privacy"

"The Source" is a live call-in program on air Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Central.

Leave a message before the program at 210-615-8982. During the live show, call or text 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, April 18.