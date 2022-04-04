The House passed and the Senate is considering a bill to limit out-of-pocket spending on insulin

TUESDAY on "The Source" — Most people with diabetes take insulin daily to survive, but the high price of this lifesaving medication can be cost-prohibitive for those who need it.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives passed a bill to limit the cost of insulin to $35 a month for most Americans. The proposal is now under consideration in the Senate.

Cost barriers can prompt people to ration or discontinue necessary medication, which can lead to increased costs for related hospitalizations and emergency room visits.

How many insulin users could save money with a $35 monthly cap on out-of-pocket costs? Who stands to benefit most if this bill becomes law?

Will the bill get the 10 Republican votes it needs to pass in the Senate?

Guests:



U.S. House Rep. Joaquin Castro , Democratic representative for Texas' 20th Congressional District

, Democratic representative for Texas' 20th Congressional District Krutika Amin, Ph.D., associate director for the Kaiser Family Foundation's Program on the Affordable Care Act and associate director of the Peterson-Kaiser Health System Tracker Project

