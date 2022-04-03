© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The Source

The history and nature of tyrannical takeovers

Published April 3, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT
Donald Trump greets supporters outside of Trump Towers in Manhattan October 8, 2016 after a 2005 video revealed lewd comments Trump made about women.
MONDAY on "The Source" — What is a tyrant and what makes their rise to power possible?

A noted philosopher examines the perennial history and cyclical nature of tyrannical takeovers, and offers solutions for how to protect democracy from the phenomenon.

What can this history teach us about today’s political environment?

How are tyrants made and why do they fall?

What can be done to safeguard against them?

Guest: Andrew Fiala, Ph.D., professor of philosophy and director of the Ethics Center at Fresno State University, and author of "Tyranny from Plato to Trump: Tyrants, Sycophants, and Citizens"

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, April 4.

