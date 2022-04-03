The history and nature of tyrannical takeovers

MONDAY on "The Source" — What is a tyrant and what makes their rise to power possible?

A noted philosopher examines the perennial history and cyclical nature of tyrannical takeovers, and offers solutions for how to protect democracy from the phenomenon.

What can this history teach us about today’s political environment?

How are tyrants made and why do they fall?

What can be done to safeguard against them?

Guest: Andrew Fiala, Ph.D., professor of philosophy and director of the Ethics Center at Fresno State University, and author of "Tyranny from Plato to Trump: Tyrants, Sycophants, and Citizens"

"The Source" is a live call-in program on air Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Central.

Leave a message before the program at 210-615-8982. During the live show, call or text 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, April 4.