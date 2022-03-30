Trash or treasure? How to get the most out of a yard, garage or estate sale this spring

THURSDAY on "The Source" — Spring has sprung, and for many people that means it's time to clean, clear out clutter and maybe even make some cash by selling unwanted items in a yard or garage sale.

For others, this is a great time to hunt for or happen upon all kinds of bargains and treasures at these kinds of DIY events, also called "rummage" or "tag" sales.

Estate sales — typically held to get rid of the possessions of a late family member or to more easily facilitate a move — are also a good place to score deals on interesting or hard-to-find items of value.

What are the best practices for hosting a successful rummage or estate sale? Are there rules or requirements? What do you need to have on hand?

How should you organize and price items? Should you negotiate with buyers? How long do these sales typically last and how much money could you make?

What tips do yard, garage and estate sale junkies have for how to find great bargain buys? Is there a shopping strategy?

Should a certain etiquette be followed while browsing personal property in someone's yard or home?

Guests:



Michael Shannon, director of the City of San Antonio's Development Services Department

Shannon Quimby, Portland-based garage sale expert and designer

, Portland-based garage sale expert and designer Jerry Robertson, co-owner of San Antonio Estate Sales LLC

