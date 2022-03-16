Should the U.S. do more than send aid and weapons to Ukraine?

THURSDAY at noon on "The Source" — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is getting more brutal by the day.

There are numerous reports of Ukrainian civilians being targeted, injured or killed by members of Putin's army, and cities continue to be pounded by Russian missiles.

More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled the country so far, according to U.N. Refugee Agency estimates.

Others among Ukraine's 44 million residents stayed to fight or are unable to flee safely. Some cities are without power and quickly running out of food, clean water and medical supplies.

Should the U.S. do more than send humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine?

Should the world take a stronger stand against Russian aggression?

Will negotiations continue between the two countries? What else can be done to end the conflict?

Guest: Roman Popadiuk, former U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine

