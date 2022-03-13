What can be done to close the Latino college gap?

MONDAY on "The Source" — According to U.S. Census data, just 17% of Hispanics in the San Antonio Metropolitan Area have a bachelor’s degree, well under half the rate of degree attainment for San Antonio’s white and Asian population.

San Antonio’s Black population falls in between, but is also less likely to have a college degree.

Despite years of targeted efforts to close the gap, disparities in higher education degree attainment remain largely unchanged.

In partnership with Texas Public Radio, a survey found that Black and Hispanic students were more likely to encounter financial obstacles than white students, and more likely to be economically affected by the pandemic.

What are the primary reasons behind the Latino degree attainment gap in San Antonio and across the country?

What can be done to close it? What efforts have been tried so far and why haven't they more successful?

What are the biggest obstacles for existing and prospective Latino students?

What are the long-term implications of this persistent degree attainment gap?

Vanessa Sansone, Ph.D. , assistant professor of higher education in the Department of Educational Leadership & Policy Studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio

, assistant professor of higher education in the Department of Educational Leadership & Policy Studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio Elizabeth Bell, Ph.D. , assistant professor in the Askew School of Public Affairs at Florida State University

, assistant professor in the Askew School of Public Affairs at Florida State University Kate Sablosky Elengold, JD, assistant professor of law and director of the Consumer Financial Transactions Clinic at the University of North Carolina School of Law

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, March 14.