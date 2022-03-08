The impact of global conflict and economic instability on gas prices

TUESDAY on "The Source" — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is causing price increases and volatility for the two most widely traded global commodities: oil and gas.

Crude oil prices have spiked in response to provocation by Russia — the second-largest oil and gas exporter in the world — in Ukraine, which is a major transit route for Russian gas.

The average nationwide price for gas has now topped $4 per gallon.

Does political instability always have such a dramatic impact on oil and gas prices? Are price fluctuations to be expected when there is conflict in oil-producing countries?

Will the ongoing conflict drive the cost of fuel even higher, and for how long? How much is Big Oil profiting from higher prices?

What can be done to reduce pressure on U.S. consumers at the pump? Will sanctions help? Is "American energy independence" a solution?

Is it time to pump up U.S. oil production in response to the conflict or accelerate a transition to sustainable energy sources?

Guests:



Jim Crane, Ph.D. , Wallace S. Wilson Fellow for Energy Studies at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy

, Wallace S. Wilson Fellow for Energy Studies at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy Varun Rai, Ph.D. , LBJ School associate dean for research, professor of public affairs and director of the Energy Institute at the University of Texas at Austin

, LBJ School associate dean for research, professor of public affairs and director of the Energy Institute at the University of Texas at Austin Morgan Bazilian, Ph.D., professor of public policy and director of the Payne Institute at the Colorado School of Mines



*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, March 8.

