The rise of ‘psychedelic medicine’

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — Mind-altering drugs are increasingly being studied for their potential to treat depression , post-traumatic stress , substance use and other brain disorders.

Though these substances are mostly still illegal and considered by the federal government to be of no medicinal value, advocates are optimistic about the prospective mental health benefits of psychedelics – especially for individuals who haven’t had success with more conventional treatment options.

What does research tell us so far about the medicinal value of psilocybin , ketamine, MDMA and LSD ?

What conditions could they be used to treat and how would it work? How much success have researchers had using psychedelics for treatment-resistant disorders?

Do psychedelics operate differently in the brain than addictive drugs?

How experimental are these kinds of treatments? What are the risks? How much is still unknown?

How does their use in medicinal settings square with U.S. drug policy?

