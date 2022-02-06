Northside ISD will ask voters to approve a nearly $1B bond this May

MONDAY on "The Source" — Northside Independent School District voters will decide on May 7 whether to approve a $992 million bond proposal for improvements and additions within San Antonio’s largest school district.

According to its board of trustees, which called to place the bond on the ballot, money would go toward classroom, gym and cafeteria refurbishments at several elementary school campuses and upgrades to magnet programs at some secondary campuses.

The bond — which has no associated tax rate increase — would also fund a new $23.7 million baseball and softball complex adjacent to Sonia Sotomayor High School, which opens in the fall.

What other projects would NISD’s bond money fund, if approved?

What are NISD’s most pressing needs and how far would $992 million go toward addressing them?

Guest: Brian Woods , superintendent of Northside Independent School District

