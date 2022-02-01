Mexican Americans in Texas have fought a long, hard battle for equality. Their work still isn't done.

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — Mexican Americans in Texas have fought back against race-based oppression and exclusion for hundreds of years.

From pushing back against limits on societal inclusions during the Spanish settlement of Texas to political struggles in the 19th and then 20th centuries that led to the dawn of desegregation in 1967, history is rife with examples of how Texas Mexicans’ never stopped fighting for equal rights.

What critical moments of struggle and triumph throughout the decades and centuries contributed to the Mexican American experience in Texas?

What issues are at the forefront of the fight for equality that continues today?

Guest: Martha Menchaca, Ph.D. , professor of anthropology at the University of Texas at Austin and author of “ The Mexican American Experience in Texas: Citizenship, Segregation, and the Struggle for Equality ”

