Ask the Experts: Testing for COVID-19

WEDNESDAY on "The Source '' — If you’re confused or frustrated by coronavirus testing, you’re not alone.

Following pandemic precautions can seem like chasing a moving target as the public grapples with evolving CDC guidelines, conflicting advice from various experts, government and media, and another spike in online misinformation accompanying the omicron variant surge.

Experts say regular testing is key to curbing the virus’ rapid spread but when COVID surges, the nation's testing capacity struggles to keep up with demand. Many people are unable to find or afford home-testing kits and experience long lines and turnaround delays at PCR testing sites.

The current surge is largely attributed to the swift spread of the virus’ most transmissible variant yet. The U.S. is averaging more than 500,000 new COVID cases a day – much more than any other time during the pandemic.

San Antonio’s 7-day rolling average of new cases has surged 416.5% over the last two weeks. As of Jan. 2, the local positivity rate was 27.3%.

While omicron seems to cause less severe illness among the vaccinated, U.S. hospitalizations have increased more than 50% over the last two weeks. According to San Antonio’s health department, 30% of people hospitalized with omicron are fully vaccinated compared to 20% for the delta variant.

What do you need to know about the various ways to test for COVID-19, how to do so in a timely and accurate way, and common testing pitfalls to avoid?

How soon after exposure should you get tested? What’s the average turnaround time for PCR results in San Antonio? If positive, how long should you isolate?

How long does someone who had COVID continue to test positive afterward, on average? What’s the likelihood of a false negative or false positive?

How effective are rapid tests for detecting omicron? How often should you test? How will insurance coverage for rapid tests work? Why are they so hard to find? What efforts are being made to increase testing capacity?

What should you know about fake test sites , buying rapid tests online and other known scams ?

Click here for the City of San Antonio’s list of testing sites .

Guests:



Sal Webber , president of Community Labs

, president of Jason Bowling, MD , associate professor and infectious disease specialist in the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio and chief epidemiologist at University Health

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, January 12.