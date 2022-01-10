Eve Rodsky: Explore and invest in creative pursuits for a more fulfilling life

TUESDAY on "The Source" — For many of us, this pandemic has been all about survival and our creative spaces have been gathering dust.

In her new book, New York Times best-selling author Eve Rodsky challenges readers to reclaim what she calls “unicorn space” – the active and open pursuit of creative self-expression in any form that makes you uniquely you.

How important is it to find and maintain an outlet for creative expression? Why do certain people struggle to maintain space for their creative self?

What are the benefits of carving out this “unicorn space”? What if you don’t think you have the time or mental bandwidth to do so? How does one go about rediscovering creative passions and interests beyond the daily grind?

Guests: Eve Rodsky, author of “ Find Your Unicorn Space: Reclaim Your Creative Life in a Too-Busy World ”

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, January 11.