Conversations and controversy continue amid Boerne’s historic growth

Years of rapid growth in the City of Boerne has increasingly put pressure on its population and infrastructure .

According to the latest Census data , the population of Boerne — located north west of San Antonio in Kendall County — grew by more than 70% between 2010 and 2020.

What are the biggest challenges related to this historic growth? How strained is the existing infrastructure?

What additions or improvements could be made to relieve residents and roadways now, and accommodate its ever-growing population in years to come? How much time and funding is needed?

The City of Boerne received 1,133 responses to a survey about the city’s population growth and areas for improvement. What did they learn? How do residents feel about the city’s growth and various proposals to deal with it?

What can be done to minimize the impact of ramping up construction? Will land be taken from private properties? Could it eventually be necessary to impose a moratorium on new development?

Why is Boerne’s population surging? Who moved there and what brought them to the area? How much more growth can Boerne handle?

Guest: Ty Wolosin, City of Boerne Mayor Pro Tem

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Tuesday, December 14.