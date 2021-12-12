The hidden human costs of America’s “dirty work”

Those who do contemporary society’s most ethically troubling and hazardous “dirty work” can endure health and safety risks as well as psychological and emotional hardships.

Usually, undesirable work is performed by less-privileged, marginalized people who end up taking them out of financial necessity. These jobs are often deemed essential, but the labor is done out of sight and mind.

In his new book, journalist Eyal Press exposes realities experienced by those tasked with doing jobs the rest of society doesn’t notice or want to see.

What harsh conditions are these individuals exposed to? What does this say about our society's occupational and moral standards?

What is the hidden human cost of America’s “dirty work”?

Guest: Eyal Press, journalist and author of "Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America"

*This interview was recorded on Monday, December 13.