Report: For the first time, the U.S. is on a list of “backsliding democracies”

TUESDAY on "The Source" — A Stockholm-based intergovernmental organization is sounding the alarm about the global state of democracy.

According to a report released annually by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), the number of democracies that are backsliding and adopting authoritarian tactics has doubled over the past decade.

In 2021, for the first time ever, the United States made that list.

Why does this group now consider the U.S. among those backsliding? What factors are considered in evaluating the state of a democracy?

What are the other important takeaways from this report? What is contributing to the rising number of troubled democracies?

Who is most affected by the rise of authoritarian tactics? What’s being done to combat oppressive governments around the world? What are democracy’s biggest challenges?

Guests:



Seema Shah, Ph.D., head of the Democracy Assessment Unit at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA)

Alexander Hudson, Ph.D., Democracy Assessment Specialist in the Democracy Assessment Unit of International IDEA’s Global Programmes in Stockholm and an editor of “The Global State of Democracy 2021" report

