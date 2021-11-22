San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro on Capitol Hill developments and the Texas impact

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are wrestling with multiple major pieces of legislation and amongst themselves about how to pull the U.S. out of its pandemic economic slump , next steps in the Jan. 6 insurrection investigation and the censure of GOP Rep. Paul Gosar.

President Biden recently signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law, which came with a more than $1 trillion price tag. The administration’s aim is $550 billion in new spending over the next five years including investments in roads, bridges, railways and broadband internet.

How much is Texas is expected to receive? What are the state’s most pressing infrastructure needs? How will the money be allocated?

After considerable back and forth, on Friday the House also passed Biden’s $2 trillion social spending plan which includes climate-related provisions, an extension of the child tax credit, paid family leave and the expansion of healthcare and affordable housing initiatives. The Build Back Better Act now heads to the upper chamber and, if changes are made, will make its way back to the House for consideration.

What problems does this bill aim to solve? Which elements are most contentious? How long could negotiations last?

What’s the latest from the Jan. 6 commission investigating the Capitol insurrection? What are the biggest obstacles? What’s next?

Why did only two Republicans vote to censure Rep. Gosar for posting an anime video that depicted the killing of colleague Rep. Ocasio-Cortez? Will this outcome have any impact on political civility moving forward?

What other developments in D.C. should people in San Antonio and all Texans be aware of?

Guest: U.S. House Rep. Joaquin Castro , Democratic representative for Texas' 20th Congressional District

*This interview was recorded on Tuesday, November 23.