San Antonio population growth obligates new boundaries for city council districts

TUESDAY on "The Source" — San Antonio's population is changing and as a result, City Council districts could get a makeover by next summer.

The most recent data data shows San Antonio's population grew 8.1% over the last decade, with the city adding more than 100,000 residents since the 2010 census.

The largest number of residents now reside on San Antonio's north side in District 8, which is now more than a third larger than District 5, meaning the city's population is unevenly dispersed.

That's problematic, as the city's charter and federal law require single member districts to have approximately equal populations with no more than a 10% deviation. Under existing boundaries, some districts are too small and others too large.

Redistricting will be different than it was 10 years ago when elected officials controlled the redrawing of district boundaries. In an effort to increase transparency, council-appointed residents will have a say this time around.

What is the process and timeline for council redistricting? Should "soft" factors be taken into consideration?

What amount of growth determines the need to redraw council districts? How will residents' input be incorporated?

How could the number of districts and their boundaries change, and in what ways could residents be affected? Will redistricting shake up the city’s conservative-liberal power dynamic?

