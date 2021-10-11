Child custody battles threaten to erode Native American rights and further a far-right agenda

In its second season, award-winning podcast "This Land" dives deep into a series of custody fights over Native American children to expose far-right efforts to dismantle tribes' rights and the legal structure defending them.

The Indian Child Welfare Act — which governs the removal of Native children from their tribal families in custody, foster care and adoption cases — is under attack from conservative groups that seek to weaken the federal laws that protect Native American rights.

In what ways could federal rulings on custody-related cases erode Native rights?

How and why is the far-right using these cases to further their agenda?

What can these legal battles tell us about systemic bias against Native culture?

Guest: Rebecca Nagle, host of the "This Land" podcast

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview originally aired on Monday, October 11.