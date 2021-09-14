Ask The Experts: What's Happening In Mexico?

"The Source" hosts a roundtable discussion about the big news and issues in Mexico today, including but not limited to:

the country's politics, a referendum on corruption and the movement for gender parity;

the state of the economy and U.S.-Mexico relations as high-level economic talks resume after a four-year pause;

the government's pandemic response amid a spike in new infections fueled by the Delta variant;

border issues related to a threefold rise in migration;

violence, crime and other human rights concerns; and

and the decriminalization of abortion in the world's second-most-populous Catholic country.

Guests:



Carrie Kahn , NPR international correspondent in Mexico City

, NPR international correspondent in Mexico City Earl Anthony Wayne , former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, public policy fellow and board co-chair at the Mexico Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, and Distinguished Diplomat in Residence in the School of International Service at American University

, former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, public policy fellow and board co-chair at the Mexico Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, and Distinguished Diplomat in Residence in the School of International Service at American University Tony Payan, fellow for Mexico Studies and director of the Center for the United States and Mexico at Rice's Baker Institute for Public Policy

*This interview was recorded on Wednesday, September 15.