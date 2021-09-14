Ask The Experts: What's Happening In Mexico?
"The Source" hosts a roundtable discussion about the big news and issues in Mexico today, including but not limited to:
the country's politics, a referendum on corruption and the movement for gender parity;
the state of the economy and U.S.-Mexico relations as high-level economic talks resume after a four-year pause;
the government's pandemic response amid a spike in new infections fueled by the Delta variant;
border issues related to a threefold rise in migration;
violence, crime and other human rights concerns; and
and the decriminalization of abortion in the world's second-most-populous Catholic country.
Guests:
- Carrie Kahn, NPR international correspondent in Mexico City
- Earl Anthony Wayne, former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, public policy fellow and board co-chair at the Mexico Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, and Distinguished Diplomat in Residence in the School of International Service at American University
- Tony Payan, fellow for Mexico Studies and director of the Center for the United States and Mexico at Rice's Baker Institute for Public Policy
*This interview was recorded on Wednesday, September 15.