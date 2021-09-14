© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
thesource_Post2.png
The Source

Ask The Experts: What's Happening In Mexico?

Published September 14, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
flag-mexico.png
Wikipedia Commons
/

"The Source" hosts a roundtable discussion about the big news and issues in Mexico today, including but not limited to:

the country's politics, a referendum on corruption and the movement for gender parity;

the state of the economy and U.S.-Mexico relations as high-level economic talks resume after a four-year pause;

the government's pandemic response amid a spike in new infections fueled by the Delta variant;

border issues related to a threefold rise in migration;

violence, crime and other human rights concerns; and

and the decriminalization of abortion in the world's second-most-populous Catholic country.

Guests:

  • Carrie Kahn, NPR international correspondent in Mexico City
  • Earl Anthony Wayne, former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, public policy fellow and board co-chair at the Mexico Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, and Distinguished Diplomat in Residence in the School of International Service at American University
  • Tony Payan, fellow for Mexico Studies and director of the Center for the United States and Mexico at Rice's Baker Institute for Public Policy

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Wednesday, September 15.

The Source
Stay Connected