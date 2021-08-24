Diabetes Week: Type 2 Increases Risk Of Severe Illness, Hospitalization And Death From COVID-19

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — The pandemic has had a devastating impact on people living with diabetes in the U.S., delaying care, further stalling treatment advancements and increasing susceptibility to the worst effects of COVID-19 infection.

According to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 40% of people who died from COVID-19 also had diabetes. A Reuters analysis of CDC data shows deaths from diabetes were up 17% in 2020, with younger people (ages 24-44) seeing the sharpest increase.

In Bexar County, diabetes has been the most common of comorbidities among residents who died from or been hospitalized with COVID-19. In September 2020, diabetic patients reportedly accounted for more than one-third of local coronavirus deaths.

Why does being diabetic increase the risk of severe illness from coronavirus infection? Why does Type 2 specifically lead to more complications?

Emerging research also shows a link between COVID-19 and new cases of both Types 1 and 2 diabetes. What's the connection?

In what ways has the pandemic worsened America's pre-existing diabetes crisis? Will dire outcomes for these patients prompt a renewed focus on and an increase in efforts toward ending the U.S. diabetes epidemic?

Guests:



Alberto Chavez Velasquez, MD, endocrinologist and diabetes specialist at University Health's Texas Diabetes Institute

Golareh Agha, Ph.D., chief of informatics for the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and an established chronic disease epidemiologist

