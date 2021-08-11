Biden's Immigration Promises, Plans And Progress

THURSDAY on "The Source" — On the first day of his presidency, Biden sent a comprehensive immigration plan to Congress, which included intentions for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

More than six months later, many of Biden's immigration-related promises have yet to be fulfilled. Why?

In July, a federal judge in Texas ruled DACA to be "unlawful," saying that former President Barack Obama exceeded his authority in creating the program, and suspended program applications. The pandemic has hampered the government’s processing of immigration cases, causing a backlog of new and renewal DACA applications that now remain in limbo due to the ruling.

Immigrant-rights activists are demanding President Biden do something to keep DACA alive and take more meaningful action to keep other immigration promises made on the campaign trail and in the early days of his presidency.

What are Biden's stated priorities for immigration reform and how does he plan to achieve those goals? What steps has his administration taken so far?

How long will it take to reverse the Trump-era immigration policies? What other hurdles will Biden have to overcome to move his immigration agenda forward?

What are Dreamers impacted by the recent DACA ruling? Will there be an appeal? When will backlogged applications be reviewed?

Guests:



James Hollifield, Ph.D. , Ora Nixon Arnold Fellow in International Political Economy, professor in the Department of Political Science and director of the Tower Center for Public Policy and International Affairs at Southern Methodist University, and Global Fellow at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C.

, Ora Nixon Arnold Fellow in International Political Economy, professor in the Department of Political Science and director of the Tower Center for Public Policy and International Affairs at Southern Methodist University, and Global Fellow at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C. Renuka Rayasam , Texas correspondent for POLITICO

, Texas correspondent for POLITICO Ruth Wasem, Ph.D., clinical professor of policy practice in the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin and fellow with the Bipartisan Policy Center's Immigration Project



*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, August 12.