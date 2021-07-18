Congress Expanded The Child Tax Credit For Pandemic Recovery. How Will It Help Families? Could Keeping It In Place Relieve Child Poverty?

Money from the expanded federal Child Tax Credit is now available for families with children across the U.S.

Congress approved its temporary expansion as part of its pandemic response, but many experts say keeping the additional benefits would have both short- and long-term benefits that could help lift millions of children out of poverty.

What do families need to know about the expanded Child Tax Credit? How much is available and what can it be used for?

How does someone who doesn't file taxes or who is unbanked claim this money? What more can be done to let people know about these benefits?

What are the pros and cons of keeping expanded benefits in place moving forward? Where would the money come from? How could it help alleviate the epidemic of child poverty in America?

Click here for more information about to claim the credit if you aren't already in the IRS' system.

Guests:

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Monday, July 19.

