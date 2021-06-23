Gov. Abbott Vetoes 20 Bills, Including Dating Violence Prevention In Texas Schools

THURSDAY on "The Source" — Gov. Abbott vetoed 20 pieces of legislation that were passed by Texas lawmakers during this year’s session, including a bill that would have required dating violence prevention education in Texas schools and a House criminal justice priority bill to ban the use of statements obtained through hypnosis in a criminal court.

What are the details of these and other vetoed bills, and why did they end up on Abbott's chopping block?

Guests:



Cayla Harris , state politics reporter for the Austin Bureau of the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News

, state politics reporter for the Austin Bureau of the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News Francesca Rattray , CEO of YWCA San Antonio

, CEO of YWCA San Antonio Lauren McGaughy , investigative reporter for the Dallas Morning News

, investigative reporter for the Dallas Morning News Scott Braddock, journalist and political analyst, editor of the Quorum Report and co-host of the Texas Take podcast

*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, June 24.