What Types Of 911 Calls Should San Antonio Police Officers Respond To?

TUESDAY on "The Source — The City of San Antonio is seeking input from residents about their expectations regarding the role of law enforcement in the community and how the police department responds to 911 calls.

More than 300 San Antonians have taken part so far and virtual meetings will continue throughout May, primarily to gather feedback about if and how the San Antonio Police Department should respond to certain types of 911 calls.

The stated goal is to find possible “alternative responses” for the kinds of calls that don't necessitate a police response — such as those considered low priority, which account for most calls the police receive — or that would be better suited for primary response by another agency, such as those involving an individual in mental health crisis or experiencing homelessness.

The city originally organized a team to review data regarding police interaction with the public in the wake of the racial justice protests last summer. The team reports to SAPD Chief William McManus.

What types of 911 calls for service should police officers respond to, and which calls would be better handled by a non-police response?

How will this public input be used to determine the metrics to measure success, moving forward?

Guests:



María Villagómez , Deputy City Manager for the City of San Antonio

Rob Tillyer, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Criminology & Criminal Justice and associate dean for graduate student success in the College for Health, Community and Policy at the University of Texas at San Antonio

, professor in the Department of Criminology & Criminal Justice and associate dean for graduate student success in the College for Health, Community and Policy at the University of Texas at San Antonio Chief William McManus, San Antonio Police Department

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, May 11.