43% Of Eligible San Antonio Residents Are Now Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19, But Hesitancy Issues Persist

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District confirmed Thursday that 62% of eligible San Antonio residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 43% of the population is fully vaccinated.

However, demand has slowed over time. What are the concerns of those hesitant to get the vaccine?

What's being done to encourage more people in San Antonio to get inoculated against COVID-19? What's at risk if this continues to be an issue in our community?

Who is now eligible to get a vaccine? How do you get signed up for a first or second shot in San Antonio?

