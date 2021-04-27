State Senate Passing Resolution Condemning Racist Texas Place Names

The state Senate has unanimously passed legislation condemning Texas place names containing offensive and racist language.

State senator Borris Miles, who originally authored the resolution, said he believes it is a step in the right direction.

"I'm very proud of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for coming together on this particular issue. Again, it's 2021. And there's no there's no space and time or intent for anybody to be divided, we've got to work together to bring this country together. In Texas, being the leader that we are, we're gonna show the rest of the country how to do it," he said.

Next steps include asking the U.S. Board on Geographic Names to approve new names for the locations.

Guest: State Senator Borris Miles (D-Houston)

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Tuesday, April 27.